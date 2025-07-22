The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has kick-started its path to SummerSlam 2025 with an electrifying episode of WWE RAW on July 21, which featured some of the top talents on the roster. WWE Monday Night Raw saw an animated verbal face-off between CM Punk and Gunther, and Roman Reigns dismantled Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker with the help of his 'blood' Jey Uso. Check out all the highlights and results from WWE RAW below. Cody Rhodes Takes Out John Cena, Forces Him To Sign Contract; Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 To Be a Street Fight (Watch Video).

CM Punk Calls Out Gunther

The show opens up with CM Punk, who talks about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match with Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. Punk continues to hype himself for the clash, which soon sees his opponent Gunther, enter.

Gunther talks about how the champion will make Punk regret stepping in the ring with a 'Ring General', after which both have a stare-off, with the former walking away first.

CM Punk-Gunther Face Off

Sheamus Takes on Rusev

In a heated rivalry, Sheamus challenged Rusev, with the former taking an all-out approach out of the gates. Both wrestlers showcased great in-ring abilities in a contest that swung both ways, ending with the Celtic Warrior taking full advantage of an exposed turnbuckle to win over Rusev.

World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Looking to gain back their titles, The New Day took on Creed Brothers and Latino World Order in a triple-threat tag match for the number one contender for the World Tag Team Championship. The contest saw quick action from all quarters, which ended in Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde becoming new challengers to The Judgment Day's titles. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

LWO Win Championship Match

Becky Lynch Sets Up New Stipulation For SummerSlam 2025 Match

The interpersonal rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria has been the talk of the town since the former's return in WWE. Lynch, who will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line at SummerSlam 2025 against Valkyria. Both came out in the ring and agreed to a stipulation: first, Valkyria will not challenge Lynch if she loses; however, the contest at SummerSlam 2025 will be a no-countout/DQ/.

Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley joined her partner, Valkyria, in the ring for their Women's Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day. The match witnessed both teams have an advantage, but an interference from Lynch cost Valkyria and Bayley their title shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Judgment Day Retain Title

Roman Reigns Reigns Supreme Over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, But …

Paul Heyman, as expectedly, began to address the Roman Reigns situation, but even before the former wiseman started, The OTC made his entrance. Heyman did try to defuse the tension and recruit Roman to his new faction; however, the Tribal Chief stated that he helped the former ECW owner become a part of the Bloodline, and not the other way around, blaming the 'wiseman' for the downfall. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Bron Breakker did try to man-up for Paul Heyman, and talked smack about Roman, which the former WWE Champion did not pay attention to, and ended up breaking into a brawl. Breakker and Bronson Reed looked to take advantage with numbers, but Jey Uso stepped up to save his Tribal Chief. In the end, Roman and Uso laid out their opponents, who took the high road and left he ring with Heyman.

Roman Reigns-Jey Uso End RAW On-High

In other matches, Karrion Kross prevailed over Sami Zayn thanks to a pipe to the wrestler, which the referee missed seeing. The clash between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer ended in a DQ win for the former, which saw interference from Chelsea Green, Secret Hervice, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).