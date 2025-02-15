The road to WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown on February 14, witnessed all-star wrestlers make appearances, and title contendors fight it out in the middle of the squared ring, making Valentine's Day's episode quite a love-hate one for fans. Lionel Messi Challenged to Boxing Match? YouTuber, Wrestler Logan Paul Challenges Inter Miami Star to Settle Lawsuit (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa Have a Three-Way Stare Down

WWE SmackDown started with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes stating how the winner of Elimination Chamber 2025 will face him at WrestleMania 41, with Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu interfering. Drew complained about Rhodes ignoring the Scottish, while Fatu promised to tear McIntyre apart for what he did to his family. The segment ended with Rhodes setting up a potential face-off against Solo Sikoa.

Three-Way Stare Down Contest

Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 Qualifying Match

US Women's Champion Chelsea Green went up against Naomi, in a match that was exciting, and a hectic one for both wrestlers. In the back-and-forth clash, Naomi overcame Green after hitting her signature move to secure fifth place in Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE.

WWE Women's Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton defended her title against former best friend Nia Jax, where the latter dominated about 80-odd percent of the match. However, Candice LeRae's forced interference led to a DQ win for Stratton after which Jax and the former tag teamed on the champion and beat her up. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came to the aid of Stratton but soon got sidelined. Charlotte Flair made a rare appearance and announced that she would face Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair Names Her WrestleMania 41 Opponent

Triple-Threat Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

In a hard-hitting, heavyweight match, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman squared off in the main event of the night. The match witnessed all participants in an all-out brawl in and outside the ring, however, Sola Sikoa cost Fatu a win. Solo along with Tama Tonga were soon attacked by Cody Rhodes, but interestingly, Fatu came to his brother's aide. Amidst all the chaos, Damian Priest knocked out the 'Monster' Strowman with the South of Heaven for a clean win and punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber PLE. When is Elimination Chamber 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

Damian Priest Books A Place in Elimination Chamber 2025

In other matches, LA Knight got a win over The Miz, to earn a shot at the US Championship belt, which is currently worn by Shinsuke Nakamura. Carmelo Hayes also picked up a win over R-Truth, while Motor City Machine Guns Los Garza in a quick match.

