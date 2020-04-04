WWE WrestleMania 36 April 4, 2020 Live Streaming & Full Match Card of Day 1: Preview, TV & Free Online Telecast Details of Today's Fights

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and April 5, 2020. This time the flagship event of WWE will be a two-night affair. The day 1 action will take place on April 4, 2020. Initially, WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place on April 5, 2020, only at Reymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the show of shows will take place in two days behind closed doors. WrestleMania 36 will take place at multiple locations with Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as one of the venues. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live streaming, match card, preview and free online telecast details of today's fight which will take place on WWE WrestleMania 36 April 4, 2020 Day 1. WWE Raw March 30, 2020 Results and Highlights: Paul Heyman Guarantees Brock Lesnar Victory Over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

We have some interesting matches lined up for WrestleMania 36. The list includes Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship. The Scottish Psychopath earned this opportunity by winning men's Royal Rumble match in January, 2020. The show will also feature Edge vs Randy Orton last man standing match. The Rated R made a return to WWE by featuring in Royal Rumble match in January, 2020. This time WrestleMania 36 will also have The Undertaker in action against AJ Styles in a boneyard match. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns name has been pulled out of from his match against Goldberg for Universal Championship due to coronavirus fear. The Big Dog has just recovered from leukemia and considering that, as a precautionary measure Braun Strowman has taken his place. Fans will also look forward to John Cena vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt match in Firefly Fun House. WWE SmackDown April 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Plays Mind Games With His WrestleMania 36 Opponent John Cena (View Pics)

Match Card for WrestleMania 36

1. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

2. Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship

3. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

4. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship

5. Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match

6. John Cena vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match

7. Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina in an elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

8. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match

9. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

10. The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a ladder match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

11. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

12. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

13. Elias vs. King Corbin

14. Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

15. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

16. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 1 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: WWE Performance Center & Many Other Venues

Day and Date: Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE WrestleMania 36 Through Online Streaming: WWE WrestleMania 36 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. This time the show of shows can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE WrestleMania 36 in India: WWE WrestleMania 36 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view WrestleMania 36 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The kick-off show will telecast live at 3:30 AM and the main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on April 5, 2020.

From women's division, it will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch defends her title against an aggressive opponent like Shayna Baszler. WWE Universe will also look forward to Rhea Ripley's title defence against Charlotte Flair, this will be the first time an NXT title would be defended at WrestleMania event. WrestleMania 36 is indeed too big for just one night. The second-day action will continue on the next day. Stay tuned with LatestLY for results and updates from WrestleMania 36.