New Delhi, January 18: Amazon is reportedly laying off around 200 employees in its Fashion and Fitness group in the US. The decision is said to be a part of a restructuring effort to improve team efficiency and customer focus. The job cuts at Amazon primarily affected employees based in San Diego, known internally as the F2 group.

As per a report of Business Insider, Amazon is laying off its employees from its Fashion and Fitness group. An internal message shared on a Slack channel at Amazon indicated that employees in the San Diego office, part of a group called F2, were recently laid off. An Amazon spokesperson reportedly confirmed that these job cuts impact around 200 employees nationwide. ShareChat Layoffs: Indian Social Media Firm To Lay Off 5% Employees From Its Workforce as Part of Annual Performance Review.

The Amazon layoffs are said to be part of a restructuring plan to improve how teams are organised, with the goal to boost innovation and provide better service to customers. The spokesperson further stated that the company regularly reviews its team structures to ensure they are well-prepared to respond while innovating services for customers.

They have also made changes in specific areas of the North America Stores team, believing that the new structure will help them to better meet their objectives. As part of these adjustments, the company has had to make the difficult choice to lay off a small number of employees and will support them during the transition. Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off Employees in Security, Sales and Gaming Division Amid Strategic Measures Not Linked to Performance Job Cuts.

Amazon has made multiple attempts to grow its presence in the clothing and fashion sectors. The recent job cuts are probably not connected to the company's decision to discontinue the “Try Before You Buy service”, which was formerly known as Prime Wardrobe. The service allowed customers to order clothes, try them on, and then either return them or make a purchase. The Try Before You Buy service, which was introduced in 2018, was closed earlier this month.

