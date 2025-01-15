New Delhi, January 15: Microsoft is reportedly laying off employees across various departments. These job cuts are said to be different from the layoffs aimed at employees who are not meeting performance standards. The company has not shared how many employees are impacted by these job cuts. Report indicate that affected employees received notifications regarding layoffs.

As per a report of Business Insider, Microsoft is laying off employees across different organisations, which include security, experiences and devices, sales, and gaming. The decision appears to be part of a strategy rather than a response to underperformance employees. However, Microsoft is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by laying off employees from various departments around the world. According to reports, these layoffs will be based on employee performance and are expected to impact about 1% of the total workforce. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Laying Off Around 3,600 Lowest Performing Employees From Global Workforce, Says 2025 To Be ‘Intense Year’.

A spokesperson for Microsoft has reportedly mentioned that the layoffs are minor, but they did not provide a specific number. According to reports, employees began getting notifications on Tuesday regarding layoffs in Microsoft's security division. The division is led by Charlie Bell, who was a senior cloud executive at Amazon before joining Microsoft in 2021 to head a new cybersecurity initiative.

Last year, Microsoft broadened its Secure Future Initiative to ensure that security becomes the main focus for all employees. The company has also made security a key area of assessment during performance reviews to evaluate on how well they prioritise security in their work. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, is said to have written in an email to employees last year, "If you're faced with the tradeoff between security and another priority, your answer is clear: Do security." Wall Street Layoffs Coming: Over 2,00,000 Jobs at Risk As AI, GenAI Set To Transform Financial Sector of United States, Says Report.

Additionally, Microsoft has ruled out that there will be no layoffs in India, despite the global job cuts, as reported by BusinessLine. Puneet Chandok, the President of Microsoft India and South Asia, stated that there will be no job cuts for the employees in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).