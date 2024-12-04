New Delhi, December 4: Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is Amazon’s cloud computing division, has announced Amazon Nova. At the AWS re:Invent conference, the company introduced multimodal AI models to deliver generative AI (Gen AI) solutions for its customers. It marks the arrival of a new generation of foundation models (FMs). The purpose of these models is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to make things easier for shoppers, sellers, advertisers, enterprises, and businesses.

There are different AI models available, which are called Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, Amazon Nova Pro, and Amazon Nova Premier, Amazon Nova Canvas, Amazon Nova Reel. These models will be offered through Amazon Bedrock. Among these, the Nova Premier model is set to be released in early 2025.

Amazon Nova Features

You can take advantage of Amazon Nova to reduce expenses and speed up processes on task involving genAI. You can work on various projects, such as examining complicated documents and videos, interpreting charts and diagrams, creating video content, and developing advanced AI agents.

Amazon Nova Micro is a text-only model, which can handle context length of up to 1,28,000 tokens. The model can be useful for various tasks, including summarising text, translating languages, classifying content, engaging in interactive conversations, brainstorming ideas, and performing basic mathematical reasoning and coding.

Amazon Nova Lite is a multimodal model that works quickly to process inputs like images, videos, and text, and then produces text-based outputs. The model is capable of managing real-time interactions with customers, analysing documents, and answering questions based on visual content.

Amazon Nova Pro offers a balance of accuracy, speed, and affordability for various tasks. The model is skilled at handling visual and text-based information. Additionally, Amazon Nova Pro acts as a teaching model, which will help to create customised versions of the Amazon Nova Micro and Lite models.

Amazon Nova Premier can handle complicated reasoning tasks and can be used for creating customised models. The model is currently still being developed and trained. It is expected to be available for use in early 2025. Amazon Nova Canvas is an image generation model, capable of producing high-quality images. Amazon Nova Reel is a is a video generation model. You can create short videos by using text prompts and images.

