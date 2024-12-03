New Delhi, December 3: Reliance Jio, one of India’s leading telecom service providers, has introduced effective tools to help its users to tackle spam calls and SMS. Unwanted calls and messages can disrupt daily life communication, but Jio now offers solutions to manage these interruptions. Jio users can block spam calls and SMS and regain control over their communication with the help of the MyJio app with the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature.

Reliance Jio's new spam-blocking options allow users to select specific categories of messages and calls they want to block. Whether it is promotional offers, telemarketing calls, or unwanted SMS, you can choose options to block them. Users can choose to enable full DND services, which will block all promotional calls and messages, or they can choose from select categories of calls to block.

How To Block Spam Calls and SMS on Jio Network Using MyJio App?

To stop receiving spam calls and text messages on the Jio network, start by opening the MyJio app on your phone. Once you are in the app, tap on your profile icon. Next, look for the "Settings" option and click on it. After that, scroll down until you see "Support" and select that option. You will then find "Do Not Disturb." Click on this option, and it will prompt you to set your preferences for blocking unwanted calls and messages.

There are three options available that allow you to block unwanted calls and messages. The first option is called "Fully Blocked." The option will stop all promotional and service calls, as well as text messages, but you will still receive important messages like one-time passwords (OTPs) and transaction confirmations. The second option is "Promotional Communication Blocked." You can block only promotional calls and messages, while still receiving service-related and transactional calls and texts. The third option is "Custom Preferences." It will allow you to choose specific types of commercial communications that you want to block.

You can activate on any of these options by toggling the switch and then clicking "Save" to activate the Do Not Disturb services on your Jio number. Additionally, there is an option called "De-registration from DND." If you choose it, you can unblock all promotional and service calls and messages.

