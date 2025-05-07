New Delhi, May 7: Amazon is reportedly preparing to deepen its involvement in AI-assisted software development with "Project Kiro". Jeff Bezos-backed tech giant is said to be developing this tool as a major upgrade over its current AI assistant, Amazon Q. As per reports, Project Kiro aims to offer more advanced capabilities features.

AI coding assistants are gaining momentum, with top tech companies investing in their growth. As per a report of Business Insider citing an internal document, Amazon is developing a new AI-powered coding tool, internally codenamed as Kiro. The tool is said to improve software development using AI agent technology and a multimodal interface for enhanced interaction. Sarvam AI Unveils ‘Bulbul V2’ Speech Model With 11 Indian Languages With Natural, Realistic Accents.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) spokesperson reportedly hinted about working on AI agent features for its existing products, like the Q developer tool. As per reports, AWS likely to launch Kiro in late June. However, it remains unclear whether that timeline is still on track or has been revised.

The software development tool reportedly uses AI agents to process user prompts and existing data, allowing it to generate code in "near real-time," according to internal documents cited in the report. AWS already provides an AI coding assistant known as Amazon Q. However, internal documents suggest that the new tool, Kiro, could be a more expansive platform. It reportedly uses multiple AI agents to automate or accelerate various stages of the software development process. Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Palantir Software Company To Accelerate AI Adoption and Drive Efficiency in Financial Service Sector.

What is Amazon Kiro?

Kiro is said to be a web and desktop app, customisable to integrate with first-party and third-party AI agents. Amazon reportedly states that Kiro also supports knowledge bases and extensions to boost developer productivity. The tool will feature a multi-modal interface for developers to input text and visual diagrams and contextual data for a more efficient coding experience. Kiro is expected to automatically generate technical design documents, identify potential issues in code, and offer code optimisations.

