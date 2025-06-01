New Delhi, June 1: Android 16 is expected to roll out to users this month. Google gave an early look at what’s coming during its annual Google I/O event, where the company shared some details about the upcoming version. It seems that Pixel phones will be getting a big update focused on customisation. Users may soon be able to personalise their devices with new tools and features to enhance the Android experience.

Earlier, Google began releasing the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update for supported Pixel smartphones. The beta version includes some visual changes inspired by the new Material 3 Expressive design style, which was introduced recently. The update gives users a glimpse of how the interface may look in the final version of Android 16.

Android 16 Features (Expected)

As per reports, Android 16 could arrive on June 3, and Pixel phones and tablets are said to be the first to receive the update. Material 3 Expressive is the latest design style from Google, made for Android 16 on smartphones and tablets. It is an improved version of the earlier Material Design 3 and brings several visual upgrades to make the user experience feel lively. It is said to include smoother animations, larger buttons and clearer fonts. However, reports suggest that even though Android 16 is expected to launch in June, the new design update might not be released at the same time. Instead, Google is likely to roll out the Material 3 Expressive features later in the year.

Android 16 is expected to support Ultra HDR in HEIC image formats. Google is also said to be working to include Ultra HDR support for AVIF images, though it may come in a future update. Another major highlight is the introduction of an Advanced Protection Mode. The new setting will likely bring all major security controls into a single area.

The mode is expected to include features like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, USB Protection, Google Play Protect, Android Safe Browsing, Call Screening, and protection against spam and scams. Additionally, Android 16 might also debut a new feature called “Live Updates,” which could offer real-time information directly on your device for supported apps or services.

