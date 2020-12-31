Vijay Sales, one of India' largest electronics retail stores has organised Apple Days sale. During the sale, Apple products including iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, HomePod, Apple Watches & more are being offered with amazing discounts. The sale is live now and will last till January 3, 2021. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide decent discounts to its customers on Apple Products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals from this sale. Apple AirPods Max Users Report Condensation Build-Up Inside Ear Cups After Extended Use, Check Images Here.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is listed on Vijay Sales with a price tag of Rs 1,24,900. The phone originally costs Rs 1,29,900 and is also quite lower than what Flipkart is offering currently.

iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB is being offered at Rs 1,19,900 during the Apple Days Sale. iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is available at Rs 66,900, the same device costs Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. Customers can purchase the iPhone 12 at Rs 71,490 by only availing the HDFC Bank card offer.

In addition to this, if you are planning to buy iPhone SE 64GB variant is listed at Rs 37,499 whereas the 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 42,199. Apple Watch SE & AirPods are available at an effective price of Rs 26,490 and Rs 12,399 respectively. Users purchasing MacBook Air can get their hands on it at Rs 59,990. AirPods Pro Max is also listed on the website & will be available soon with a Rs 5,000 voucher on Vijay Sales.

