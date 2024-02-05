New Delhi, February 5: Apple is set to take a significant step forward with the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its iPhones. The tech giant, known for its innovative products and services, has been behind in the AI race compared to competitors like Google and Samsung. However, it is expected to change as Apple's CEO Tim Cook has hinted at AI developments that iPhone users can look forward to.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, during a recent earnings call, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced that the company will be introducing AI tools to its smartphones. The company also revealed it is working on generative AI tools. This announcement is likely to bring excitement among Apple users and tech enthusiasts. The integration of AI into iPhones is expected to open up new possibilities and enhance the user experience. Apple Registers ‘USD 69.7 Billion’ Revenue for iPhones in December Quarter of 2023.

Tim Cook said, "As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year."

It is anticipated that Apple will unveil its AI initiatives, iOS 18 update and the features of the upcoming iPhone at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The upcoming iOS 18 update could be one of the most significant updates for Apple. This update is expected to bring an enhanced Siri voice assistant, which may include large language models (LLM) similar to ChatGPT. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on ‘Favourite Contacts’ Feature To Quickly Place Calls.

This might make Siri more conversational and intelligent. AI features are likely to be integrated into various iPhone apps such as Apple Music, Messages and Pages. There is also speculation that video and photography on iPhones might also benefit from AI enhancements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).