Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant has officially launched its MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Series. The battery pack offers on-the-go wireless charging on the latest iPhone models. As the same suggests, this battery pack gets attached magnetically to the back of the iPhone to provide additional battery life and is compatible with all iPhone 12 models. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is priced in India at Rs 10,990 ($99 in the US). It is currently available for sale in the US with deliveries commencing on July 19, 2021. The Apple India online store has listed the device but it is currently unavailable. Apple iPhone 13 Could Come With Reverse Wireless Charging Support: Report.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (Photo Credits: Apple)

The new MagSafe Battery Pack carries magnets that are designed to fit with the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Once attached to an iPhone, it starts charging the device without requiring users to press a button. At the same time, users can also plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe battery pack to charge it.

The Battery Pack provides an output of 5W power to the iPhone 12 models. However, Apple recommends using a power adapter higher than 20W to get faster charging support. It is important to note that the MagSafe Battery pack does not come bundled with a power adapter and a Lightning cable. A report has claimed that in addition to iPhone 12 models, the MagSafe Battery Pack may also be able to charge accessories including AirPods.

