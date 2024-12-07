Apple Releases iOS 18.2 RC Update With Bug Fixes and Improvements; Check Details

New Delhi, December 7: Apple has released the iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC) update, hinting that the public launch soon. The iOS 18.2 RC is expected to be the final version before Apple makes it available to all eligible iPhone users. However, Apple has not yet provided specific information about when the update will be officially launched for the public.

The iOS 18.2 SDK provides support for developers to create apps for devices running the iOS 18.2 RC. The software development kit (SDK) is bundled with Xcode 16.2, which is available from the Mac App Store. Developers can start building and testing their applications in anticipation of the upcoming public release. Apple Working on New Cellular Modems To Replace Qualcomm.

The iOS 18.2 update is anticipated to be released to the public during the second week of December. The update is expected to be compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the entire iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The upcoming iOS 18.2 update for the public will introduce several features to enhance the capabilities of Apple devices. The integration of ChatGPT into Siri will allow users to perform complex tasks. The Image Playground feature will allow users to create custom images by entering text prompts. Additionally, the update will include Genmoji, a feature that will enable users to create personalised emojis using a dedicated emoji keyboard.

iOS 18.2 RC Updates

The iOS 18.2 RC update addresses some issues related to the integration of ChatGPT. Previously, users experienced problems when trying to generate images using ChatGPT within the Writing Tools feature. The update resolves the issue to make it easier to use ChatGPT for image generation. Apple HomePod With Display’s Launch Postponed to End of 2025, Could Feature A18 Chip and Smart Home Integration: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The RC update also fixes a problem that prevented users from signing out when there were anonymous restrictions on devices that have MDM profiles. Additionally, the update corrects an accessibility issue that caused the Ignore Trackpad setting to reset after users updated to the iOS 18.2 beta version.

