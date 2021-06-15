Apple, the Cupertino based tech gaint is expected to launch its Apple Watch Series 7 in coming months. Ahead of its launch, new features of the smartwatch have been leaked online. A couple of months ago, several specifications of the device were tipped online. As per a new report, Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with blood glucose and body temperature monitoring sensors. In addition to this, it is also reported to get improved screen setup, thinner display bezels and a new lamination method that will leave a little space between the glass and the touch screen. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Dummy Unit Reportedly Leaked in a New Video.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Jon Prosser)

The company is also reportedly gearing up for the release of sports-centric models for extreme sports admirers. These models could be called 'The Explorer' and might debut in 2022. Apple Watch Series 7 is said to look different from the previous Apple smartwatches.

This year's Apple Watch is likely to flat edges and a square dial. Moreover, it might come with improved health features, battery life and more. As of now, nothing much is known about Apple's upcoming watch.

