New Delhi, May 2 : South Korean tech giant Samsung has reportedly imposed a ban on the usage of ChatGPT or any such generative AI tools within its company and among its employees.

This generative AI ban decision by the tech giant has come after some of its employees accidentally leaked sensitive company data on ChatGPT, as per reports. Read on to know the details. ChatGPT, Bard Like New AI Tool To Turn Peoples' Thoughts Into Text.

Samsung Banned ChatGPT:

According to reports, Samsung has sent out a memo totally prohibiting the use of Microsoft backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its largest division. This decision came as a result of the company discovering that its staff had uploaded internal source code to the ChatGPT platform. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold to Pixel Tablet to All-Improved Bard AI Chatbot; Here’s the List of 5 Expected Major Launches From Google on May 10.

As per reports, the tech giant is concerned about how AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s bard store user data. The company has also pointed out that the data fed to these AI platforms is stored on external servers, which makes it difficult to retrieve or delete them and these can fall in the hands of others.

Samsung said in an interview that while AI platforms like ChatGPT are growing increasingly popular and the interest on it is focused on its usefulness and efficacy. However, the concerns surrounding the AI tools and security risks are also growing.

Samsung’s new company policy bars its staff from using generative AI tools or services on their phones, tablets, computers, and within the company’s internal network. As understood, this is Samsung’s company policy for its employees and doesn’t affect the consumers in any way.

Samsung has now integrated the ChatGPT-powered BingAI in its devices through the SwiftKey keyboard. Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard happens to come with preinstalled OneUI and has been integrated with the new Bing AI.

Samsung’s Own Generative AI On The Anvil?

Samsung is reportedly working on its own AI tools which will be used for translation and summarizing documents and software development assistance as well. It is said that the in-house AI system would be restricted only for the internal company usage. As the development seems to be at the very preliminary stages, it is hard to say at this point of time whether or not Samsung would offer its AI services to its consumers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).