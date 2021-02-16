New Delhi, February 16: To strengthen the safeguarding mechanism against the cyber attacks, the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre or the ‘Cyber Swachhta Kendra' under the aegis of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information technology has launched several tools to protect personal computers and smartphones from botnet attack. The programme has been undertaken by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In. Cyber Security and What it Means for You.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with antivirus firms including QuickHeal, eScan and JSGuard among others. The seven tools to protect the electronic devices from botnet infection and cyber attacks can be downloaded for free at - www.csk.gov.in. Cyber Swachhta Kendra Centre: One Stop Guide to Protect Your Computers & Mobiles Bot Free at cyberswachhtakendra.gov.in.

Here is the List of Tools Launched by Cyber Swachhta Kendra:

eScan Antivirus Tools:

The eSacn Antivirus has launched two tools under this programme, one for protecting computers and desktops running on Microsoft Windows and another for smartphones running on Android.

QuickHeal’s Tool:

It primarily focuses on computers running on Microsoft Windows and is variable for 32-bit system and 64-bit system.

USB Pratirodh

It provides desktop security solution and controls the usage of removable storage media like pen drives, external hard drives, cell phones, and other supported USB mass storage devices.

Browser JSGuard

It is a browser extension which detects and defends malicious HTML and JavaScript attacks made through the web browser based on Heuristics.

AppSamvid

It is also a desktop based Application Whitelisting solution for Windows operating system. It allows only preapproved set of executable files for execution.

To download the above listed tools you can visit www.csk.gov.in. A computer can get infected with Botnet, if the accesses e-mails or messages containing malicious links or attachments, fake social media posts among others through which the bot code can be transferred to the host computer or smartphone. When this happens, the targeted device becomes a part of the Botnet.

