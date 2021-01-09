Well, WhatsApp has found itself in a soup, ever since the privacy policy updates rolled out that allow the company to share user data with Facebook. The move has affected people more than what the company may have assumed because WhatsApp, indeed, has proved to one of the most widely-used, simple messaging app with encryption in the past. However, while people are looking out for different options they have over WhatsApp, Elon Musk tweeted out "Use Signal" on January 7th. Naturally, the richest person on the planet received loads of traction on the tweet and the fairly unknown app noticed a significant spike in the number of new users right after Elon Musk's tweet. WhatsApp Account Will Be Deleted if You Failed To Accept Updated Terms of Service & Privacy Policy, Here’s Why.

All Elon Musk did was just said: "Use Signal" on Twitter recommending this app over WhatsApp in just two words. Recently, people were also recommending Telegram which is another alternative to WhatsApp that people find easy-to-use and efficient. However, after Elon Musk's tweet, followers remain curious about the Signal app. What is Signal? How to download & set up the messaging app? Let's discuss.

What is Signal?

Signal, very similar to WhatsApp is yet another cross-platform encrypted messaging app. It is used for texting and is developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. Providing with one-to-one and group messaging facilities, this fairly new texting app can be used to send files, voice notes, images and videos, just like WhatsApp. It is said that Signal's privacy is its core USP, unlike WhatsApp in the current situation. Therefore it is perfect for people for whom security is the main concern, like lawyers, government officials, police, etc. WhatsApp vs Telegram Funny Memes & Jokes Trend on Social Media Once Again After New Privacy Policy Set to Share Data with Facebook.

How to Download Signal?

Just like any other app you can easily find it on Google Play Store or Apple App Store as you search for it on the search bar.

Click on install and set it up as per instructions.

Recently, Elon Musk created history by becoming the richest person on the planet. Yes, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk became the richest person on the planet, going past Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people. A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017

