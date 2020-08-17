San Francisco, August 17: Facebook is likely integrating the chat systems for Messenger and Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg led company may integrate WhatsApp in the future. As per latest reports, the social media platform will soon merge Instagram and Messenger chatting options for its Android as well as iOS users, reported an online portal The Verge.

According to the report, the update was first seen on Friday. An update popped up in Instagram's mobile app. The message appeared on the screen, which informed that Instagram users might use a new way to message on the photo-sharing app. One of the messages read, "chat with friends who use Facebook." Facebook Group Video Chat 'Messenger Rooms' is Now Available Globally.

The media house also reported that once users hit update, the direct messenger icon in the top right of Instagram is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo. Currently, it is not possible to message Facebook users from Instagram. Chats on Instagram will become more colourful with the new update.

Meanwhile, Facebook has already launched a video conferencing tool 'Messenger Rooms' last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms. Earlier in the year, reports also surfaced that the social media giant would be rolling out its integration in WhatsApp for Android, starting in the new beta. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook has integrated Messenger Rooms into WhatsApp for Android with the 2.20.163 beta update.

