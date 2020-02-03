Galaxy Z Flip First Hands-On Video Gives Glimpse of Samsung’s Next Foldable Phone; Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone Hands-on Video (File Photo)

Samsung is expected to announce its second foldable smartphone by this month at the forthcoming Unpacked event which is scheduled to happen on February 11. Just ahead of the launch, the first hands-on video of the phone surfaced on the internet giving us a clear glimpse of the handset that is likely to break covers along side Galaxy S20 series next week. A short hands-on video of so-called Galaxy Z Flip was posted on Twitter by Leaker Ben Geskin showing the phone in action. However, the original source of the video is not yet clear. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Sale Date Likely To Be March 6; Reveals Official US Website Ahead of Launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The footage does not provide any additional detail that we haven't seen in the recent renders and leaked images. There is still no information if Samsung's next foldable phone is using the new form of ultra-thin glass. But, the footage gives us an clear glimpse how the device will function in real world.

Going by the leaked video, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is ridiculously long when unfolded completely. Previous leaks revealed that the phone will get 6.7 inches of display screen with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 resolution. Moreover, a popular leaker - Ishan Agarwal also claimed that Samsung is calling this colour option of the Galaxy Z Flip as Mirror Purple.

The smartphone is likely to be launched globally in San Francisco on February 11th at Samsung’s Unpacked event. However, the main highlight of Samsung's Unpacked event should be the highly awaited Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone.

Source