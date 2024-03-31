New Delhi, March 31: YouTube Music is now enabling premium users to download any song for PC for offline listening purposes only. This feature will make it better for users who wish to enjoy their favourite songs without an internet connection. YouTube Music, the ad-free music streaming platform, has a large database of songs and has become a go-to music streaming platform for many users around the globe.

As per a report of English Jagran, YouTube Music premium customers can now download their most preferred playlists, songs and albums. This feature has been highly anticipated by many users and it may revolutionise the platform. YouTube Music premium users can find it easier to keep their music playing at any location. The ability to download music for offline listening on PCs means that premium subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their music libraries, even in areas with poor or no internet connectivity. The convenience of offline listening was previously limited to mobile devices within the YouTube Music app. What Is ‘Click Here’ Trend on X? Know All About the Alt Text Feature That Lets Users Add Text Description to Photos.

How To Save Music for Offline Use on YouTube Music?

Visit the album or single's page and locate the download button positioned between the 'Save to library' option and the three-dot overflow menu. When the download initiates, a notification labeled “Downloading” will display at the lower-left corner along with a progress bar. Upon completion of the download, the downloaded tracks can be found in under the “Downloads” section. Users also have a choice to use various filters for organising their tracks into songs, playlists and albums. Additionally, users will also receive notifications from the company if the connection is interrupted while listening to audio. Google Chrome New Feature: Android Users Likely To Get ‘Tab Declutter’ Feature Soon.

Users can access downloaded songs or playlists as long as their device connects to the internet at least once every 30 days. On Windows and Apple devices, users can use web browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Edge to enjoy these features. Chromebook users can access YouTube Music by downloading the app. The YouTube Music premium plan is available for users at Rs 99 per month and students can opt for a plan starting at Rs 59 per month.

