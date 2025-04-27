San Francisco, April 27: The Microsoft Recall feature was severely criticised by many experts and users for privacy concerns and its vulnerability. Microsoft announced its Recall feature in May 2024, highlighting how it would function and help the users access the details of the recent information. However, the Microsoft Recall feature was set to perform it by taking screenshots of the screen every five seconds and storing them into an "unencrypted SQLite database".

Microsoft released its controversial Recall feature for Windows PCs after delaying it several times due to privacy concerns and user backlash. The feature was set to arrive for users in June 2024, but many people called it a "disaster" and "privacy nightmare," forcing the company to reschedule the launch later. In November 2024, it was reported that Microsoft delayed the release of the Recall feature again. The government has issued a strong warning to citizens, advising them to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for financial transactions and other sensitive activities.

After a year, this feature was released for Copilot+Windows 11 PCs to help users recover information from past interactions while maintaining their privacy. The feature is launched with local encryption and Windows Hello Authentication, making it safer. Microsoft also rolled out some other features, like improved search and click-to-do, to Windows 11 PCs.

Windows Experience VP Navjot Virk said the Windows Recall feature was "the fastest, most intelligent and most secure Windows PCs ever built". He said that "... and continues today with the general availability (GA) of exclusive AI experiences like Recall (preview), Click To Do (preview) and improved Windows Search across Copilot+ PCs."

The Recall feature will be available to most Copilot+PCs running on Intel, AMD and Snapdragon processors. However, the click-to-do will be limited to some Snapdragon-powered PCs. According to a report by Perplexity AI, despite Microsoft's assurance about the new feature keeping the data local, the experts highlighted several other potential.

The Microsoft Recall feature stores screenshots (information) without users' consent, and it may also include sensitive passwords and financial information. Users cannot uninstall it from the Copilot+ devices. Although the tech giant tried to make it safer with authentication, organisations like BlueOrange Compliance advised users to disable it entirely.

