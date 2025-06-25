New Delhi, June 25: Google has introduced its new AI Mode in Search for users in India. The Google AI mode feature is a part of Google Labs to improve how people find information online. Users can expect to get smarter AI-powered responses. After testing the feature in the US, Google has now brought the AI mode in Google search for Indian users.

Google Search with AI mode is said to offer well-structured response powered by advanced AI. The AI Mode is expected to handle everything from everyday queries to complex questions with clarity and speed. In a blog post, Google said, “Imagine being able to ask whatever's on your mind, even a question that's very complex or multi-layered, and in an instant, receiving a comprehensive, AI-powered response that unpacks the topic using advanced reasoning, complete with essential details and links to explore.” Claude New Feature Update: Anthropic AI Working on Memory Feature for Claude AI Web Version, Will Allow Users to Reference Past Conversations, Save Current Chats.

Google first introduced AI Mode as an experimental feature in the US earlier this year and later expanded it beyond Labs during Google I/O 2025. On June 24, 2025, the tech giant brought AI Mode to India and introduced it as a Labs experiment in English for allowing Indian users to experience the next generation search features.

Google AI Mode Features

Google’s new AI Mode is being called its most advanced AI-powered search experience yet. It is built on a custom version of Gemini 2.5, the feature brings advanced reasoning, multimodal capabilities, and deeper interactivity to Search. It will allow users to ask longer, more detailed questions to get comprehensive answers. Google said, "AI Mode is designed to be multimodal so you can ask questions in whatever way feels most natural, whether that's with text, your voice, or by taking or uploading an image." Perplexity Users Can Now Schedule Daily Tasks and Set Reminders and More on WhatsApp; Know How To Use These Features.

Users can also tap the microphone icon to ask questions by voice, which can be helpful for longer or more detailed queries. Additionally, Google has integrated the power of Google Lens into AI Mode. Users can upload or capture images and ask questions based on what they see.

