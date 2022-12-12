New Delhi, December 12 : Google Chrome has announced that the password-less login will soon be introduced. The browser will be using biometric sensors like fingerprint or facial recognition, PIN, or pattern for authentication purposes. Gmail Restored: Google Fixes Email Service After Massive Outage Globally, Thanks Millions of Its Users for Their Patience.

This password-less login system from Chrome will be very helpful for someone who is prone to forgetting passwords. In today’s highly-digitized setup we need a password for several accounts, and often we end up using the same password for multiple accounts, which defeats the very idea of having a unique password for securing an account, and leads to increased changes of hacking and phishing of accounts.

Hence, the passwordless authentication or biometric login system is now coming-up as an effective solution, and Google Chrome is joining this trending bandwagon. Earlier this year, several platforms such as Microsoft, Okta and LastPass have announced that they are soon to adopt easy password-less logins. Google Pixel 7 Pro Camera Update Gives More Control Over Macro Mode.

The Google Chrome new password-less feature would allow the users to create passkeys to log into their android-based mobile devices, which Google claims are a significantly safer replacement for passwords.

As per Google the passkeys cannot be reused, they do not leak in server breaches as well as offer phishing protection. The passkeys are created based on industry standards and are effective across several operating systems and browsers. These can also be used for websites and apps alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).