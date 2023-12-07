New Delhi, December 7: Google recently unveiled its most advanced AI model yet - Gemini. This new generative AI system comes packed with some really impressive capabilities that can understand and work with different types of data like text, images, audio, videos etc. A comparison chart has also been provided by Google showing the performance of Gemini against OpenAI's GPT-4.

Google described Gemini as its "largest, most capable model" that is the first to surpass human experts on language understanding tasks. Powered by learnings from Google Research and DeepMind teams, Gemini has been purpose-built to be multimodal. This means it can seamlessly comprehend and combine multiple data formats for a unified output. Meta Launches Default End-to-End Encryption for Personal Messages and Calls on Messenger and Facebook Along With New Features.

Google Gemini Models And Its Features:

Gemini will be rolled out in three variants - Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra. Gemini Nano is designed for on-device deployment on smartphones and has features that can efficiently perform tasks like text summarization, reading comprehension etc. without needing any external connectivity.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Google DeepMind Official Website)

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Google DeepMind Official Website)

Gemini Pro on the other hand will be hosted on Google's servers. It will power the company's AI chatbot called Bard that can understand complex queries and provide fast responses. Lastly, Gemini Ultra is said to be the most capable version exceeding state-of-the-art AI models on several benchmarks. Google plans to release this after testing for handling advanced use cases.

A comparisons chart shared by Google Gemini Ultra against OpenAI's GPT-4 and Gemini against Whisper on various criteria. On language proficiency metrics like reading comprehension, mathematical capabilities, reasoning & coding skills - Gemini either matches or outperforms these models. What gives it an edge is its innate ability to work with multimodal inputs without needing any external plugins. Sam Altman of ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI is Time's 'CEO of the Year' 2023.

Gemini is already live on the new Google Pixel phones to help with on-device tasks. It will also power the new Bard chatbot and be integrated into other Google services over time. For third-party access, Google plans to offer Gemini through its Cloud platform and AI Studio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).