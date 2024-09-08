New Delhi, September 8: Google has reportedly started rolling out a new AI-powered feature called "Ask Photos" for select users in the US. The feature is integrated into Google Photos and is available for Android and iOS users. The update is expected to enhance the user experience by allowing them to interact with their photo collections through AI. Currently, only a limited number of users in the US can access the feature.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, Google has started rolling out the Ask Photos feature to users in the US. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, but it is initially limited to select users. Eligible US citizens should sign up for the waitlist to gain access to the Ask Photos feature. The rollout follows its announcement at the Google I/O 2024 event in May 2024, where Google highlighted its potential to transform how users interact with their photo collections.

Users will have the ability to ask follow-up questions, just like when talking to a person in real life. It means that you can have a more interactive and natural conversation. The Ask Photos feature will also work like an AI chatbot and can do a lot of helpful tasks, such as choosing the best photo, summarising content, and creating a curated list of any topic you ask about. The Ask Photos feature takes the Google Photos search feature to the next level. It uses the power of Google Gemini AI to gather in-depth information about the photos stored in a user's gallery and provide answers to their questions.

According to reports, Gemini AI is smart enough to understand the context of a user's gallery. It can identify important people in their life, recognise different types of food, and more. It means that when you ask a question about your photos, the Ask Photos feature will be able to give you more detailed and accurate answers based on the content of your gallery.

