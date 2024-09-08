New Delhi, September 8: CERT-IN has reportedly issued a warning about multiple vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome on Windows and Mac devices. These vulnerabilities can pose risks, and users are advised to update their Chrome browser to avoid potential security breaches. CERT-IN, the Indian government's cybersecurity agency, frequently alerts users about such issues. The recent vulnerabilities reportedly discovered in the Chrome browser could allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to personal data and control over affected systems.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, CERT-IN, the government agency responsible for identifying security flaws and issues in apps and services, has found vulnerabilities within certain versions of Chrome browser on Windows and Mac devices. Google Chrome users, especially on outdated versions are advised to update their browsers to the latest available version to protect their devices from these security threats. Google Hit by UK Regulators for Anti-Competitive Behaviour Through Digital Ads.

Google Chrome Versions With Vulnerabilities

CERT-IN has highlighted that the vulnerabilities are present in specific versions of Google Chrome browsers across Windows and Mac systems. These include Chrome versions prior to version 128.0.6613.119/.120 for Windows and Mac. The risks associated with these flaws might include the possibility of attackers remotely executing harmful code to access user data.

The existing security flaws in Chrome can allow attackers to execute arbitrary codes on targeted systems. This means that attackers could potentially access sensitive data stored on the device, which could include personal information, banking details, and passwords. The implications of such breaches can be severe, which may lead to financial fraud and other security issues. Google Launches 5 New Android Features: Gemini-Powered TalkBack, Circle to Search for Music, Earthquake Alert and More.

How To Protect Against These Threats

To protect against these threats, CERT-IN advises users to update their Chrome browser. To update Chrome, users should go to the browser's settings, navigate to "About Chrome," and verify that their browser is updated to the latest version.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).