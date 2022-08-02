Google, the global tech giant, showcased its Pixel 7 Series in May 2022, along with the Pixel 6a smartphone at the I/O event. Though the company did not announce the exact launch date, it revealed that the launch event of Pixel 7 Series will take place this fall. Now, tipster Jon Prosser has tipped the launch date of the Pixel 7 Series. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Revealed at Google I/O 2022; Pixel Buds Pro Launched.

According to Prosser, the launch of the Pixel 7 Series will take place on October 6, 2022, and the pre-order for both models will commence on the same date. The Pixel 7 Series will be available in the US starting October 13. Prosser had also accurately tipped the launch date for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year.

In terms of specifications, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be powered by Google's 2nd gen Tensor SoC made by Samsung. The Pixel 7 Series is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary camera and could run on Android 13 OS.

