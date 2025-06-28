Mumbai, June 21: Google Play Store is a vast pool of applications that Android users can explore till they find the right one. Previously called Android Market, Google Play has become home to millions of Android apps. It is the most visited digital marketplace by Android users across 190 countries. It offers access to apps belonging to various categories, including shopping, business, entertainment, news & magazines, maps & navigation, productivity and more. As per an estimate, Google Play has around 3 million apps, most of which are freely available to all.

Google Play Store automatically places the most downloaded apps in the Top Charts > Top Free section. Based on the download frequency, Android applications are placed in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sequential spots by the digital marketplace. This week, we have Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Seekho, Meesho, and Instagram as the most downloaded apps on our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Scan Documents With the Camera’ Feature to Android Beta Testers; Know How To Use, Its Benefits.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is the most downloaded app this week. It has surpassed popularity in the vertical entertainment section. Kuku TV allows users to watch HD shows, dramas, movies, and other video content without tilting their phones vertically. It has surpassed over 5 crore downloads, 1.84 lakh reviews, and a 4.1-star rating.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is one of the early chatbots that brought the AI revolution to the global market. Over the years, OpenAI has added various upgrades, features, and improvements to ChatGPT, making it the most used artificial intelligence chatbot. It has achieved over 50 crore downloads, 2.01 crore reviews, and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store. It is the second most downloaded app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Seekho

Seekho has become widely popular thanks to its wide range of short learning videos. It is an edutainment platform that is third in our Top Free Google Play Store apps list. Seekho, developed by Keyaro Edutech Private Limited, offers users access to over 10,000 learning videos on various topics such as Technology, Business, Money, and other 10+ categories in Hindi. It has over 5 crore downloads, 8.27 lakh reviews, and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store.

Meesho

On the fourth spot, we have Meesho, an online shopping app that offers a wide range of items at affordable rates. Meesho is an e-commerce platform from which Indians can buy items like clothes, electronics, beauty, fashion, and others. The app has more than 50 crore downloads, 50.7 lakh reviews, and a 4.5-star rating on Google Play. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Developing ‘Advanced Code Editor’ for Grok Web Version, Likely To Roll Out Soon.

Instagram

Instagram from Meta has become a highly engaging platform for many users. They connect with each other, share photos and videos, and tag people to get more reach. Instagram is also popular for its viral content, such as videos and photos. Many influencers and celebrities are also present, who regularly share and update what they are up to, gaining a mass following. Instagram has more than 500 crore downloads on Google Play, 16.3 crore reviews, and a 4.3-star rating.

