San Francisco, June 28: WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing users to scan the documents with the camera. The upcoming WhatsApp feature is in the development phase and will be available to all the final users soon. Currently, the WhatsApp' scan documents with the camera' feature is only available to beta testers (developers).

Meta-owned WhatsApp regularly updates its messaging services, web version and mobile applications on iOS and Android so that users can enjoy the latest features. WhatsApp has started rolling out the 'scan documents with the camera' feature via the Google Play Beta Programme to the Android 2.25.19.21 version. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Developing ‘Advanced Code Editor’ for Grok Web Version, Likely To Roll Out Soon.

WhatsApp Scan Documents With the Camera Feature; Benefits, How to Use

By introducing the scan documents with the camera feature, WhatsApp simplifies the process of sharing physical documents. The users can directly scan any documents within WhatsApp without requiring third-party tools, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report said the new feature would offer WhatsApp users a more streamlined and built-in document-sharing experience.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users can conveniently capture and send documents without using private third-party applications or tools. It said that by selecting the 'scan document' button, WhatsApp users will have phone's camera activated instantly to scan the documents. The users can adjust the camera and place the document in the shot before sending it. It would display a live photo preview as well. Grok 3.5 Cancelled: Elon Musk Announces To Launch Grok 4 Instead of Grok 3.5 After 4th July, xAI’s Chatbot Will Offer Advanced Reasoning, Add Missing Information and More.

WhatsApp will immediately process the captured image into PDF regardless of the selected mode. The scanning and conversion process would happen entirely on the user's device using Android's built-in APIs. The files would remain stored locally until shared via WhatsApp, protected with end-to-end encryption to ensure privacy and secure delivery.

