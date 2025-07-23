New Delhi, July 23: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be released on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA VI launch, and its second trailer gave gamers a glimpse of the game. The recent trailer hinted at intense action, better visuals, and a storyline which may be more engaging than ever. Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to offer something new with the return of car chases, new characters, and more. Reports have started appearing online about the price, system requirements, and frame rate performance of GTA 6 on gaming consoles.

The upcoming GTA 6 will bring two main characters, Jason and Lucia, into the spotlight. Leaks suggest that Rockstar is planning to bring features that are not seen in earlier versions. The game may reportedly bring new in-game social media system and something called a love meter. The GTA 6 is expected to launch in PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S. GTA VI is now listed on the Microsoft Xbox Store, which confirms that Rockstar Games' upcoming title will be released for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. A PC version is not confirmed yet and it may arrive sometime after 2026. Ghost Recon New Game Coming Soon: Ubisoft Confirms Working on New Title for Its Popular Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Series.

GTA 6 Characters and Gameplay

The game is set in a recreated version of Vice City within the fictional state of Leonida. It will include beaches, small towns, and rural areas to create a more detailed and diverse environment than GTA V. GTA VI will focus on two main characters, Jason and Lucia, whose relationship will influence the storyline. Rockstar hints at a complex bond between them. Other characters, which will include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, Raul Bautista, and Real Dimez.

GTA 6 System Requirements and Price in India (Expected)

Reports suggest the Standard Edition of GTA 6 could be priced around INR 5,999 in India. The Deluxe Edition might be priced roughly at around INR 7,299, while the Collector’s Edition may be available for about INR 10,000. PUBG MOBILE Announces ‘Home Parking Lot’ Gameplay in Game, Allows Players To Show Off Their Luxury Cars, Add Friends and Earn Parking Coupons; Check Details.

The expected system requirements of GTA VI may need an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, 8GB RAM, and a graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. A minimum of 150GB of free storage space is expected, along with support for Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) operating systems. As per reports, GTA VI will likely run at 60FPS on PS5 Pro.

