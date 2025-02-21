New Delhi, February 21: Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) on PC will be getting a free upgrade on March 4, 2025. The upgrade will improve your gaming experience. Rockstar Games will be offering this upgrade at no cost. The new update will bring improvements previously available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and S versions of GTA Online.

It will feature the latest vehicles and performance enhancements offered at Hao’s Special Works. Users will also have the access to buy a GTA+ Membership. Additionally, there will be better graphics options, quicker loading times, and other improvements to enhance the gaming experience. The support for the older version of GTA V will continue. If your PC does not meet the new upgrade's requirements, you can still play the game. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked? Rockstar Games’s Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Launch on October 28, 2025, Claims Report.

Grand Theft Auto V on PC Is Getting a Free Upgrade on March 4

GTA V New Vehicles and Features for PC

The upgraded version of GTA Online will feature Hao’s Special Works auto shop, which is situated within the LS Car Meet. Players will have the opportunity to upgrade certain vehicles with five vehicles that were only accessible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S before this update. The newly introduced vehicles are Karin S95 (Sports), Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle), Pfister Astron Custom (SUV), Coil Cyclone II (Super), and Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super).

Depending on the capabilities of the system hardware, players of GTA V on PC who decide to upgrade will be able to take advantage of Ray Tracing features that are unique to the PC version. It will include advanced effects like ambient occlusion and global illumination, along with ray-traced shadows and reflections that were first seen on consoles.

Players can expect faster loading times when using SSDs and DirectStorage on compatible devices. The game will support higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and improved frame rates. There will be enhancements for Dolby Atmos, which will support the DualSense controller with adaptive triggers. There will also be support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, as well as NVIDIA DLSS 3. PC players will have the option to sign up for GTA+ Membership, which will offer exclusive advantages in the upgraded version of GTA Online and more. GTA 6 PC Version Release: Grand Theft Auto 6 Likely To Launch in Early 2026 for Computers, Will Arrive Only on Xbox and PS5 This Year, Say Reports.

Recommended System requirements

To get optimal performance while playing the game, the recommended system requirements include having Windows 11 as the operating system. Players should have at least 105GB of available storage space. The processor should be an Intel Core i5-9600K, and the system should be equipped with 16GB of RAM configured in a dual-channel configuration. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of VRAM or an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT with 8GB of VRAM is recommended.

