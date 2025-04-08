New Delhi, April 8: IBM announced that it has acquired Hakkoda Inc., which is a leading global data and AI consultancy firm. The acquisition would help IBM’s ability to enhance its data and AI capabilities, assisting clients in their AI transformations. Hakkoda offers a strong portfolio of generative AI-driven tools and solutions to accelerate data modernisation projects.

IBM said, "Hakkoda will expand IBM Consulting's data transformation services portfolio, adding specialized data platform expertise to help clients get their data ready to fuel AI-powered business operations." Hakkoda is known for its strong skills in migrating, upgrading, and making the most of data systems.

The company is also a well-recognised partner of Snowflake and has received awards for its work. IBM will be better equipped to handle the fast-growing need for data services. It will also help IBM support clients in building integrated enterprise data estates that work faster, cost, and run more efficiently. These systems is said to be used across different parts of a business for various needs.

Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting, said, "IBM is at the leading edge of the consulting industry with how we're supercharging our consultants with AI." Ali further added that Hakkoda's expertise in data, deep technology partnerships, and focus on asset-based delivery model will help IBM to provide faster results to clients as they move forward with AI transformation.

Erik Duffield, CEO and Co-founder of Hakkoda said, "From the beginning, Hakkoda has committed to being 'in the arena', not observing the greatest transformation in history but shaping it." Duffield nated that they are excited to become part of IBMat a time when many companies need reliable support to upgrade their data for the AI era. He added that IBM’s long history of innovation and deep partnerships with clients makes it a "perfect pairing" to bring Hakkoda’s data consulting services to to the global marketplace.

