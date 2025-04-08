Ottawa, April 8: Shopify introduced new policies related to the employees before they could ask for more headcount or resources. Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke shared a memo with the team confirming that AI would be mandatory for all employees at the company. He said the employees must demonstrate why artificial intelligence could not perform a job. The e-commerce company outlined the importance of AI in the company at present and in the future.

Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke acknowledged the leaked internal memo and shared it on the social media platform, sharing the full details of the policy change. Tobias Lutke said, "Our task at Shopify is to make our software unquestionably the best canvas to develop the best business for the future." He said the company did that by keeping everyone cutting edge and bringing all the tools to bear for the merchants to succeed. Microsoft Fires Vaniya Agrawal and Ibtihal Aboussad After They Interrupted 50th Anniversary Celebration To Protest Over AI Use in Israeli Military.

Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke Shared New Memo on Social Media

I heard this internal memo of mine is being leaked right now, so here it is: pic.twitter.com/Qn12DY7TFF — tobi lutke (@tobi) April 7, 2025

In the "Reflexive AI usage is now a baseline expectations at Shopify" section, he explained why artificial intelligence played a significant role at the e-commerce firm. In the memo, Tobias Lutke mentioned that all the employees needed to learn AI skills as the technology acted as a multiplier. He said that artificial intelligence could help boost work efficiency and contribute 10X; brilliant usage could get up to 100X of work done. Apple Flies 5 Flights Containing iPhones From India and China to US Ahead of Trump Tariffs To Avoid 10% Reciprocal Tariffs and Maintain Pricing: Report.

He outlined the points and said that Shopify's fundamental expectation was to use AI effectively. Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke said that artificial intelligence must be part of the GSD prototype phase for exploration - learning, and creating information. Tobias Lutke said that Shopify would add AI usage questions to the performance and peer review questionnaire. The employees would need to share what they learned. And finally, Lutke said that before asking for more headcount and resources, the teams must learn why they could not get what they want done using AI.

