The game is finely poised at the moment after the stumps on day three of the ongoing first Test between India and England in Leeds. England resume their day with a good partnership with Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes. Harry Brook had a heartbreak moment as he departed for 99 runs. Crucial contributions from Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse helped the hosts to reach 465 runs in their first innings. With the ball, speedster Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests. Prasidh Krishna took a three-wicket haul as Team India got a six-run lead after the conclusion of the first innings of both sides. In the second innings, Team India lost their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for just four runs. But KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan joined hands and stitched a crucial partnership. Sadly, Ben Stokes removed Sudharsan for 30 runs. KL Rahul, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 47 as Team India scored 90/2 in 23.5 overs at stumps on Day 3. The visitors are leading by 96 runs. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps: Ollie Pope’s Unbeaten Century and Ben Duckett’s Fifty Help England Fightback in Team India’s Response of 471 Runs.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps

Stumps on Day 3 in Headingley 🏟️#TeamIndia move to 90/2 in the 2nd innings, lead by 96 runs. KL Rahul (47*) and Captain Shubman Gill (6*) at the crease 🤜🤛 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JSlTZeG4LR — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2025

