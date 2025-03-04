Elon Musk's X is working on two new features to give users a better experience on the platform. First, the platform is reportedly working on adding more sorting options for the timeline. This will offer options such as New, Popular - All, Popular - Day and for Week, Month and Year, along with My Posts and My Replies—besides, Musk's X platform adds a popup to profiles that are not verified. Grok Successfully Predicts All Oscar 2025 Winners Including Anora Winning ’Best Picture', Mikey Madison ’Best Actress'; Elon Musk Agrees.

X To Add More Sorting Options for Timeline

PREVIEW: X will soon add more sorting options for the timeline! https://t.co/fR7MmEvCjt — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 4, 2025

X To Add Popup to Profiles That Are Not Verified

NEWS: X will soon add a popup to people's profiles if you are not Verified. It only displays once, and the popup will not return for a while if you click to dismiss it. https://t.co/aYtqIFYx9n pic.twitter.com/ZHWr9ZAKjd — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)