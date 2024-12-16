New Delhi, December 16: Apple iPhone 17 Air has reportedly entered the mass production phase at its manufacturing partner Foxconn. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with advanced technology and design improvements. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet, and early reports suggest this device could arrive with features, including eSIM technology and a single-camera setup.

As per multiple reports, the iPhone 17 Air model has now moved into the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage at Foxconn. The stage is important because it transitions a product from concept to being ready for large-scale production. It begins with checking the design to ensure it works well and includes testing prototypes to make sure everything functions as intended. Apple Intelligence Controversy: Apple Faces Backlash As Its AI System Sends False News Headline of BBC News About Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Committing Suicide.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be part of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The series is expected to include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is believed to take the place of the previous "Plus" model. To achieve a slimmer design for the iPhone 17 Air, Apple could remove the physical SIM card tray. It suggests that the iPhone 17 Air might rely on eSIM technology.

A potential compromise might be related to the battery, as reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a smaller battery compared to existing models. The reduction in battery size may be necessary to maintain the slim design of the device. iPhone 17 Air Price Leaks Ahead of Launch in 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by A19 chipset. It is anticipated to be one of the slimmest iPhones ever created by Apple, with a thickness ranging between 5mm and 6mm. The device could feature a 48MP main camera and a 24MP front camera. Additionally, there are rumours that Apple might have plans to incorporate its own designed 5G modem chip into the iPhone 17 Air. There are also speculations that the Apple iPhone 17 Air could be priced at approximately INR 90,000 in India.

