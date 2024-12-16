New Delhi, December 16: Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 series in 2025. The iPhone 17 series will include several new models, with one of the much anticipated being the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is said to replace the “Plus” model. The iPhone 17 series will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to be the thinnest iPhone that Apple has ever created.

As per multiple reports, the Apple iPhone 17 Air might be priced at around INR 90,000 in India. The expected launch date for the iPhone 17 Air is September 2025. Apple has reportedly created the chip to work more efficiently with other Apple components, which is said to make it possible to develop a compact design iPhone. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Air could arrive without sacrificing camera quality, battery life, or performance. Apple Likely To Introduce Foldable iPad With 20-Inch Display in 2028; Check Details.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is said to be one of the slimmest iPhones ever made by Apple, which may measure between 5mm and 6mm. The device may come with a reduction of about 25 per cent compared to the previous model. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro come with measurements of 7.8mm and 8.25mm, respectively. There are also rumours that the iPhone 17 Air might replace the "Plus" model in 2025. It is expected to feature a camera module, likely positioned in the centre at the rear, but it will probably have a single camera lens. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

There are also speculations that Apple is planning to use its own designed 5G modem chip for the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to enhance the device's connectivity and performance. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset. The device could feature a 48MP main camera along with a 24MP front camera.

