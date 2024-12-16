Cupertino, December 16: Apple's AI system, Apple Intelligence, has recently pushed itself to controversy for generating a false news headline and misinterpreting the BBC news about a murder suspect, Luigi Mangione, committing suicide. Following this incident, the British Broadcast Company (BBC) filed a complaint against Apple for generating wrong news. This is another incident where AI went wrong and misunderstood the news. Before this, AI wrongly interpreted the New York Times about Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to multiple reports, Apple started facing criticism about the Apple Intelligence system, which created false news and attributed it to BBC. Recently, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old suspect, was arrested by the police for the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot in New York City last week. Mangione is in custody in Pennsylvania and waiting for the extraction to go to New York. Cybercriminals Target YouTube Creators by Sending Fake Brand Collaboration Offers To Distribute Malware Disguised As Legitimate Document: Report.

Amid this, Apple Intelligence giving wrong information about Luigi Mangione committing suicide was sure to create some controversy on whether AI can be trusted to provide accurate news. Apple's AI system reportedly summarised the news published by BBC and sent it to the notification to Apple users. AI summaries are one of the key features offered by the iPhone maker, and several others included in the system.

BBC, considered one of the most trusted news sources, was falsely linked to the wrong headline. BBC spokesperson addressed this issue and said that the media company needed to give the people trusted information and journalism. Highlighting this incident, media expert Professor Petros Iosifidis took on Apple and said it was "embarrasing". He further added that it was the real danger of the technology that was not fully finished. He said that such unfinished tech spread false information. Preeti Lobana Appointed As Google India Country Manager and Vice President.

Previously, the tool inaccurately said, "Netanyahu arrested," sparking concerns among people by misrepresenting the story about an International Criminal Court warrant for the Israeli PM.

