ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Satellite Planned For March 5 Due to Technical Reasons

ISRO (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 4: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday that the launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, has been postponed due to technical reasons. The revised launch date will be informed in due course. GISAT-1 is short for Geo-Imaging Satellite and is the first of two earth imagers planned in a geostationary orbit.

According to the earlier plan, at 5.43 p.m. on March 5, a GSLV-MKII rocket carrying the spacecraft was supposed to lift off into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. According to ISRO, the 2,268-kg spacecraft would provide imageries of “large areas of interest” on earth in almost real-time and at frequent intervals. ISRO Chief K Sivan Recalls Moment When PM Modi Hugged Him After Chandrayaan 2 Shortfall, Says 'Taught Me Many Lessons'.

Check ISRO tweet:

The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course. — ISRO (@isro) March 4, 2020

According to an IANS report, the GISAT-1 will allow quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short term events. The satellite will further provide spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow, glaciers and oceanography.