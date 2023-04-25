New Delhi, April 25 : JioCinema quickly gained popularity post its launch back in 2016, and has been since, one of the highly preferred streaming platforms.

JioCinema has been a free platform offering a host of content for free to the Jio users.

It even became the official online live broadcaster of the Fifa World Cup 2022 and is also streaming the Tata IPL 2023 currently, and all these have been totally free, but not for long. JioCinema is planning to launch a paid subscription soon. Read on to know more.

JioCinema To Introduce Subscription Plans:

JioCinema is likely to go premium soon after the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), post which users will need to pay to enjoy its content. Nevertheless, monthly charges of JioCinema subscription will reportedly be affordable, as it will cost starting from Rs 2 per day.

Keeping in line with the reports, a link of a test website - https://html5-dev.jiocinema.com/subscription has also emerged. As per the reports, JioCinema will be coming with three subscription plans - Daily, Gold, and Platinum.

The one-day or daily plan would cost the users Rs 29, but will be available for just Rs 2 after a 93% discount. On the other hand, the Gold Plan will cost Rs 299, but will also be offered at an introductory price of Rs 99. Last, but not the least, the Platinum Plan for 12 months will come at Rs 1,199, but initially will be offered for Rs 599, as per reports. The Platinum annual plan will also offer support to up to four devices and an ad-free experience.

All these subscription plans are also said to be offered with 4K content support. It is good to mention at this point, that all these details are based on latest reports and have not been confirmed by the company yet.

Earlier, it was reported that JioCinema is planning to compete in a big way with global streaming majors like Netflix and Prime Video. Reliance's media and content business president, Jyoti Deshpande, said in an interview that the content addition will be rolled out before the conclusion of the ongoing IPL series on May 28. Deshpande also said that the company plans to keep the tariffs simple for the users.

JioCinema claimed that it has witnessed 5.5 billion unique video views in the first week of the ongoing IPL. It also reported a massive record-breaking 22 million concurrent viewers on April 12, during the Chennai Super Kings versus Rajasthan Royals match.

