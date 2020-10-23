Jio Phone users can now check live cricket scores, match updates on the go with a newly launched JioCricket app. This new app from Reliance Jio has been introduced amid 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that will conclude on November 10, with a final match of this year's IPL tournament. Available for Jio Phone users from today, it will give users access to cricket news, live scores, match updates and much more. The users can also watch cricket videos through this app. The newly launched JioCricket app will be multiple regional languages. Reliance Jio Seeks Early Spectrum Auction, Says Delay to Hurt National Exchequer.

The all-new JioCricket app comes in a total of nine languages. Apart from English, the app will provide cricket details in eight regional languages. It includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Alongside cricket updates, the users can also access Jio Cricket Play Along within the app, which is offered in two languages - English and Hindi.

Jio's Cricket Play Along game allows users to predict match updates and offers a chance to win exciting prizes worth up to Rs. 50,000. It is available under the Games section on the homepage of the app. The Jio Cricket app can be easily downloaded on Jio Phone by simply visiting the Jio Store. The sole purpose of launching this app is to bring Jio Phone users with quick updates from the cricketing world.

