WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Feature for Simultaneously Posting Status on WhatsApp and Instagram

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 06:29 PM IST

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called "share status to Instagram" for users. WhatsApp will introduce this new feature for users to share their status updates on Instagram in the future. The suggestion for posting status will be accessible through a shortcut button between Chats and Communities. Users can reportedly turn this new feature on and off. According to a post by WABetaInfo, the "reinforcing that sharing status updates to Instagram remains entirely optional.". With the help of this new feature, the users can simultaneously post status updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram. The WhatsApp Share Status to Instagram feature will be available to beta testers first and then rolled out for all the users. Google Maps New Update: Google Announces ‘Fuel-Efficient Routing’ Feature on Maps To Help Indian Users Save Fuel Along With Other AI-Powered Features.

WhatsApp Testing New Feature for Posting Status on Instagram:

