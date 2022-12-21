New Delhi, December 21 : Lenovo has launched a new Chromebook model - the IdeaPad Flex 3i. As per the Chinese tech major, the IdeaPad Flex 3i is a thin and light two-in-one Chromebook, which offers the flexibility of working on it as a laptop or tablet.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook also comes with a long battery life of up to 12 hours. Interestingly, the newly launched Chromebook also offers the choice of opting for a HD or a FHD camera with physical shutter and a designated mute key as well. Read on to find out more details about the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i. iPhone 16 To Be Made in India: Apple Along With Three Associated Companies Apply for Land to Yamuna Authority.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook – Specs, Availability & Price Details :

Specs & Features

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook features a 12.2-inch IPS touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, 300 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Being a flexible model, it comes with a 360-degree hinge to let the user fold this laptop to use it as a tablet and comes with an optional backlit keyboard.

The device gets powered by the Intel Processor N100 and Intel Processor N200 options, backed by 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 64GB and 128GB of eMMC internal storage options to choose from. The flexi laptop runs on Google’s Chrome OS. iQOO 11 5G, Touted as World's Fastest Smartphone, Coming to India Soon: Know Unparalleled Features and Launch Date Here.

As far as the camera specs are concerned, there are options of a 720p or a 1080p sensors. It comes with a long battery life of up to 12 hours. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i comes with two 2W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio and offers Intel Wi-Fi 6 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Combo with Wi-Fi card, a MicroSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a combo audio jack and an HDMI 1.4, in terms of connectivity support.

Price & Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will be offered in the shades of Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue. As per Lenovo, the new IdeaPad Flex 3i will be priced starting at $349.99 (around Rs 28,939) and it is expected to be available to the customers from May 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2022 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).