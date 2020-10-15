Xiaomi India is all set to launch Mi 10T series today in India. Mi 10T series comprises of Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro. Both smartphones were launched globally last month. The company has been teasing the Mi 10T series on its official Twitter & India website revealing its key specifications. The online launch event will begin at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, Mi 10T series smartphones are expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of2400x1080 pixels & 144Hz refresh rate.

Both handsets will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Mi 10T could be available with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage whereas the Mi 10T Pro might be offered with 8GB of RAM & with up to 256GB of internal storage.

One chance to get the #Mi10TPro5G.😍 Tell us the 8 features that we have teased so far to launch the T. Use 👉 #Mi10TPro5G and #Mi10T5G. One lucky Mi fans wins the Mi 10T Pro. Contest ends at 8:30PM tonight. Don't tell others. 😉 pic.twitter.com/2m9lp0Ytsy — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 14, 2020

Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits; Xiaomi India)

Coming to the camera, Both Mi 10 & Mi 10T Pro is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter & a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there is might be a 20MP selfie snapper. Both devices will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits; Xiaomi India)

Mi 10T smartphones may get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Mi 10T could be priced at Rs 43,000 for the 6GB & 128GB & Rs 47,000 for the 8GB & 128GB. On the other hand, Mi 10T Pro is likely to cost Rs 51,700 for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 256GB may get a price tag of Rs 56,000.

