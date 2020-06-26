Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Notebook 14 Series in India. Mi Notebook 14 Series i.e Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is all set to go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & Xiaomi India's official website. Both laptops will be offered with Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards & no-cost EMI option with BFL EMI network cards. Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Launched in India From Rs 41,999.

Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Launched (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

In terms of specifications, the Mi Notebook 14 features a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The newly launched laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD graphics 620 & will be offered with 8GB RAM + 256GB / 512GB SATA 3 SSD. The Mi Notebook 14 also high-end variant features Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. On the other hand, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition gets a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare horizon display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels & a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Mi Horizon Edition laptop comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel i5-10210U, Intel Core i7-10510U processor options coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD.

Additionally, Mi Notebook 14 Series is launched with scissor mechanism ABS texture keyboard, trackpad with multi-touch support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 & a 46Wh battery with 65W power adapter. Both Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition runs on Windows 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, the Mi Notebook 14 is priced at Rs 41,999 for 8GB & 256GB Storage, Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant & Rs 47,999 for 512GB model with Nvidia graphics. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Costs Rs 54,999 with the i5 processor whereas the i7 processor variant gets a price tag of Rs 59,999.

