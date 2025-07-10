New Delhi, July 10: YouTube is preparing to roll out changes to its c, which will likely impact content creators and influencers across the platform. The YouTube monetisation policy update is said to include revisions to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) with new eligibility rules and focus on content quality. The development suggests YouTube’s growing intent to tighten control over how creators earn, in cases where videos are mass-produced or repetitive in nature.

The goal is said to be ensure that original and creative work is rewarded more fairly. As part of its upcoming policy change, YouTube is said to be focusing more on encouraging creators to share content that is “original” and “authentic.” The platform aims to improve content standards while discouraging uploads that are "repetitive or mass-produced". Grok 4 Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases 4th Version of Grok AI Chatbot With Advanced Reasoning and Intelligence, Introduces USD 300 Monthly Subscription Plan.

YouTube Monetisation Policy Update

In a support page, Google noted, "In order to monetize as part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube has always required creators to upload “original” and "authentic" content. On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what “inauthentic” content looks like today.”

As per a report of Business Today, YouTube’s updated guidelines may affect content types that lack originality or meaningful input from creators. The platform is said to be targeting videos that use AI-generated voiceovers without adding personal commentary or storytelling. Content made from reused clips or slideshow compilations with little to no transformation may also be at risk. Additionally, reaction or recap-style videos that offer minimal original perspective, along with Shorts that follow repetitive formats, could face monetisation restrictions.

As per multiple reports, YouTube's updated policy may come with strict eligibility criteria for joining the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). To qualify, a channel is expected to have at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours over the past 12 months or 10 million valid public Shorts views within the last 90 days. Comet Browser Launched: Perplexity’s New AI-Powered Browser Rolls Out With Voice Support and More for Max Subscribers; Check Details.

As per reports, YouTube is expected to use AI-powered tools and human reviewers to identify content that violates its new monetisation policy. Channels that do not meet the updated standards may face demonetisation of specific videos, removal from the YouTube Partner Program, or even channel suspension in some serious cases. To avoid such penalties, creators are encouraged to focus on creativity and originality and to review content with videos that rely on automation, templates, or clip compilations. Shifting toward more original content could help continued monetisation and platform growth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).