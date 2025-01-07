Mumbai, January 7: Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone, the Moto G05, in India. It features a premium vegan leather design and a large 5,200mAh battery. The Moto G05, which is priced under INR 10,000, comes with several segment-leading specifications and features. The entry-level smartphone has a punch-hole display, dual camera setup, and premium design. Also, the display on the device is relatively bright compared to other models.

The Moto G05 was launched at INR 6,999 in India and will go on sale on January 13, 2025. The smartphone packs a unique design and processing power for the price range. It is available in two premium vegan leather designs: Plum Red and Forest Green. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Confirmed, Coming With Advanced Galaxy AI Features at Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 22, 2025; Check Details.

Moto G05 Price in India, Premium Vegan Leather Design

Moto G05 Specifications and Features

Moto G05 comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor mated with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU offering segment-specific performance. The CPU and GPU are mated with an Android 15-based operating system. The device has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, which can be expanded to 12GB using RAM boost, taking memory from storage. The Motorola G05 features 64GB internal storage, which users can expand up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Moto G05 houses a big 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, claiming to offer up to 2 days of battery life. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and segment-leading 1,000 peak brightness. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which protects against accidental drops and screen breakages. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Today During ‘OnePlus Winter Launch Event’; Know What To Expect.

In terms of photography, the Moto G05 gets a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera supporting high-quality photographs and FHD and HD video recording up to 1080p at 30 fps. On the front, the budget smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera offering FHD and HD video recording at 30 fps. Besides, the Moto G05 offers multiple shooting modes and features for editing photos, such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, AI Retouch on the front, and more.

The device offers a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos speakers, Bluetooth 5.4 version, dual-band Wi-Fi supporting 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, 2 SIM and 1 SD card tray, and 4G LTE support. In the box, the company offers a SIM ejector tool, protective case, USB-Type C cable, and 10W charger.

