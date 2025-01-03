New Delhi, January 3: Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G05, in India on January 7, 2025. The Moto G05 will come with the latest features and specifications at an affordable price point. The smartphone will feature a MediaTek Processor and will arrive with Dolby ATMOS support.

The Moto G05 will have a vegan leather finish with a stylish look. It will have a thickness of 8.10 mm and will weigh 178.8 gm. The smartphone will be available in two colour options, which will allow users to choose according to their preferences. The Moto G05 price is expected to come under INR 10,000 in India and will be available on Flipkart. POCO X7 Series Launch on January 9, POCO X7 Pro 5G To Debut With Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 in India; Know What Makes It Unique.

Moto G05 Launch on January 7, 2025 in India

Say hello to the #MotoG05! With premium vegan leather for a soft, luxurious feel & a water-repellent design to guard against spills, it’s built for modern living. Launching on 7th January @Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | leading retail stores.#Motorola #MotoG05 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 3, 2025

Moto G05 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Moto G05 is anticipated to come with a 6.67-inch display, which is expected to offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display of the smartphone will likely be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is said to have a punch-hole design for the front camera and may come with a brightness level of up to 1,000 nits. The Moto G05 is expected to be powered with a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will likely feature a 50MP Quad Pixel camera on the rear. The front camera of the smartphone may be an 8MP sensor. The smartphone is anticipated to come with dual stereo speakers with the support of Dolby Atmos. OPPO Reno 13 and OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch on January 9 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming OPPO Reno 13 Series Smartphone.

The Moto G05 will likely have an IP52 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. It is expected to be equipped with a 5,200mAh batter, which might support 18W fast charging. The battery of the smartphone may offer up to 39 hours of talk time, 70 hours of music playback, and 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. Additionally, the Moto G05 is likely to run on the Android 15.

