Google NotebookLM has introduced a new Studio UI for its users. NotebookLM shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 30, 2025, and announced the rollout of its updated interface. The post read, “Introducing our brand new Studio UI. Rolling out today.” The new Studio UI is likely to make the tool more flexible and user-friendly. Users can now create multiple outputs from the same set of sources, including AOs in different languages. The post also mentioned that users can now listen to audio overviews while using other features like chat or FAQs. Google Veo 3, Google Veo 3 Fast Now Generally Available on Vertex AI Following Increased Usage on Platform Since June Launch.

Google NotebookLM Studio UI

Introducing our ✨ brand new ✨ Studio UI. Rolling out today, you can: 🎙️ Create multiple outputs from the same sources (including AOs in different languages) 🎧 Listen to audio overviews while using other features (chat, FAQ, etc) 📄 Select sources when creating outputs pic.twitter.com/Hka10OkOtd — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) July 29, 2025

