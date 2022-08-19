Motorola Edge 2022 is now official in the US and Canada. The smartphone will be available for purchase in both countries in the coming weeks. It will be offered in a single black colour option. Key details of the Motorola Edge include a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, a triple rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Motorola Edge 2022 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 2022 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. For optics, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and more. Motorola Edge 2022 is priced at $500 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

